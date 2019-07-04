City of Belton preparing for 100th annual Fourth of July Parade

BELTON, Texas – The City of Belton is getting ready for it’s big Fourth of July Parade! Families in the area secured their spots almost three days before the event.

This is the parade’s 100th year, and the city has more than 100 groups taking part – including us at FOX44!

“We want this to be a regional event. A community event. We know there will be people from all over the state coming to celebrate with us,” says Randy Pittenger, President of the Belton Chamber of Commerce.

The 100th annual Belton Fourth of July parade is ready to begin, and this year community members are in for a special treat.

“So we are going to start the parade with a National Anthem, have the entire parade route standing, and we’re going to be broadcasting the National Anthem played by a group of trumpeters,” Pittenger says.

And because this year is so special, some have been setting up chairs and holding their place along the parade route for days.

“Because if you don’t, you won’t get a good spot to watch the parade. We come down here to set this up and invite our friends and family to come and join us under the shade,” says Belton resident Paul South.

Belton residents Jim and Renee have been early bird parade goers for almost 30 years.

“Getting a spot for tomorrow for family and friends. Probably about 25 years, in this spot,” Jim says.

The route will start on 10th Avenue and Main Street, head south to Central Avenue, and will end at the Belton Police Memorial.

“One of the amazing things about this parade is that for generations, families have sat in the same spot and they loved being there. They love the tradition of that,” Pittenger says.

Street closures and traffic will be in effect around the area, as well.

“If you want to get close, you better come early. The roads will be blocked, of course. Main Street, which is FM-317, and Central [Avenue] will be blocked,” Pittenger says.

There will also be a fireworks show that night and a festival immediately following the parade at Yettie Polk Park.