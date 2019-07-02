‘Close the Camps’ rally held in Waco

WACO, Texas – On July 2 in Waco and across the country, protesters gathered to call attention to the conditions of border detention centers.

“I think there is a huge humanitarian crisis at the border. I think it is unconscionable they way we are dealing with the issue that we have,” says Kris Cervantes, minister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waco.

The Waco Immigrants Alliance organized a protest on Tuesday afternoon to call for better care for migrants crossing the U.S. border.

They also take issue with the controversial family separation policy for parents and their children crossing into the U.S. illegally.

“How can we possibly sit back in 2019 and know that little babies are being torn from their mother’s arms? Knowing how that is going to affect them for the rest of their lives?,” says physician Dr. Iliana Nuemann.

Photos of the overcrowded processing center in McAllen were released from the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday. Some physicians at the border have also come forward to say they were prevented from providing basic human needs to migrants.

“Since the family separations have started, they’ve cried everyday at work. And their nurses would say, ‘Hey, it’s time to come see the next patient.’ And they would say, ‘Just give me a minute,'” says physician Dr. TJ Webb.

The Inspector General says DHS needs to address the dangerous conditions and prolonged detention of migrants.

“We are Texans and we know the value of having a vibrant and diverse culture, and we know what it is to take in those who need help. We are a very generous people and I don’t understand why we are being so ungenerous right now,” Cervantes says.

FOX44 reached out to Republican Representative Bill Flores for comment. His office released this statement: