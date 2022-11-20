SUNDAY 11/20/2022 5:48 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers announced early Sunday morning he will also be in attendance and speaking at the planned news conference with Police.

Mayor Suthers tweeted that the news conference will be live-streamed on the CSPD Facebook page, after the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that claimed the lives of five people and injured 18 others.

SUNDAY 11/20/2022 5:25 a.m.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen stated on Twitter that he will be speaking at the planned news conference set for Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 a.m. along with CSPD.

The announcement comes after CSPD announced that five people are dead and 18 others injured after a shooting Saturday night, Nov. 19 at Club Q on North Academy Boulevard.

SUNDAY 11/20/2022 4:31 a.m.

Club Q, the location of a deadly shooting Saturday, Nov. 19 has released a statement on its Facebook page after the incident.

According to CSPD, five people have died, and at least 18 others were injured after the shooting, which happened just before Midnight on Sunday. Police said the suspect is also being treated at the hospital.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our pray(er)s and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.” Club Q

SUNDAY 11/20/2022 3:08 a.m.

Multiple people are dead, and several others are injured after an apparent shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

FOX21’s Tyler Bouldin tweeted out updates from the scene and stated that CSPD Lt. Pamela Castro said, the shooting happened late Saturday evening, Nov. 19 at Club Q, with the initial call coming in just before Midnight on Sunday.

While the investigation is in the initial stages, police said so far 18 people are injured and five others are dead. Several people have been transported to the hospital.

“The hospitals are helping us to notify families of the injured… we do have officers at every hospital with all the victims,” said Lt. Castro.

CSPD has apparently located one individual, who they believe to be the suspect, and is currently being treated at the hospital. Police said the FBI is also on the scene and assisting in the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Fire department (CSFD) said that 34 firefighters were called and 11 ambulances; some of which had to transport two victims, sometimes three, at once. CSFD thanked AMR and multiple county agencies for their assistance.

“Unfortunately these are events we do train for, as far as what we call a ‘mass casualty,’ so that is why we had such a big response,” said Capt. Mike Smaldino, CSFD. “Working with the police, we were able to get everybody transported out of here in a pretty quick manner and get them to the hospital, where they have a better chance for their injuries.”

Police are asking people and drivers to avoid the area of North Academy Boulevard, which is currently closed in both directions between North Carefree and Village Seven Road.

CSPD tweeted that it will be holding an additional news conference at 8 a.m. on Sunday, where more information will be released.

Police are asking anyone with cell phone or dashcam video to please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. Police also ask that any additional witnesses, that were not interviewed by an officer to also contact CSPD.

SUNDAY 11/20/2022 2:46 a.m.

CSPD tweeted at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, that there will be a media briefing on the shooting on North Academy.

SUNDAY 11/20/2022 1:53 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to reports of a shooting on North Academy early Sunday morning on Nov. 20.

FOX21 has crews on site. This article will continue to be updated with more information.