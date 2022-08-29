(WGHP) — Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, is officially a dad.

On Sunday, Kaepernick’s partner Nessa Diab, better known simply as “Nessa,” took to Instagram to announce that the couple became parents “a few weeks ago” when their child was born.

“I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today,” Diab said. “I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!”

Kaepernick and Diab have been together since 2015, according to People. The two co-founded Know Your Rights Camp, a nonprofit, and Ra Vision Media, a media company. Both projects are dedicated to supporting Black and brown communities.

“Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear!” Diab said. “Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”

Kaepernick last played in the NFL during the 2016 season, when he finished with 2,241 yards passing, 468 yards rushing, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 starts, going 1-10 in those starts.

More notable than his on-field performance that season was Kaepernick’s controversial decision to take a knee during the playing of the national anthem before games in protest of police brutality. The protest sparked a wide range of reactions, from overwhelming support to strong condemnation, most notable of which was from then-President Donald Trump, who suggested that the NFL should “fire” any player who protested during the national anthem.

Kaepernick has failed to make it back into the league since the 2016 season.

Diab got her start as host of MTV’s “Girl Code” before going on to host other programs such as “The Real World,” “Teen Mom,” “Snooki & J Woww” after-show specials and “The Challenge” reunions, according to People. She hosts “Nessa On Air” at the New York City radio station Hot 97, a program that is syndicated across more than 15 markets.