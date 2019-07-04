College Station man arrested after police chase

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – College Station Police make an arrest in a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle case, while another suspect is still at large.

Officers responded the 2400 block of Welsh Avenue early Thursday morning for a report of a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.

When officers arrived, they were able to locate the suspects as they entered a vehicle to leave the area. The suspects were given commands to stop, but they proceeded to evade officers in this vehicle.

At the same time, a DPS trooper arrived to assist and began to pursue the vehicle. The pursuit continued through residential areas until ending near the intersection of Anderson Street and Brentwood Drive. At this intersection, the suspects fled on foot.

The DPS trooper was able to take the driver of the vehicle into custody after a short chase on foot. The other suspect was able to flee the area. The investigation into the identity of second suspect is ongoing.

24-year-old Lorenzo Levi, of College Station, has been arrested and charged with Evading in a Vehicle, Evading on Foot, and with two charges of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.

This case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible. Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department