College Station Police, Fire Departments respond to semi-truck fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department reports Northbound SH-6 is being diverted onto the East Feeder at the exit for Harvey Road.

The department posted on social media early Wednesday afternoon that a semi-truck hauling carbonated beverages is on fire.

The College Station Fire Department had multiple trucks arrive on scene, and crews soon extinguished the fire.

The police department says for travelers to use caution in the area of Harvey Road on Highway 6. No injuries have been reported.

Source: College Station Police Department