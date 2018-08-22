Congressman Williams visits Fort Hood

Congressman Roger Williams (R-Austin) represents Fort Hood, one of the largest military installations in the world, and he spent Wednesday morning with the III Corps Deputy Commanding General and the Fort Hood Garrison Commander to get an update and tour their facilities.

Williams also met with soldiers to better understand the conditions and life at Fort Hood.

“The Great Place is made up of some of the finest military men and women this country has ever seen, and as the representative of the 25th District of Texas, I have fought my hardest on their behalf for the past six years,” Williams said. “It was a great honor to be with our brave service members today, and after learning more from them, I am more confident than ever that there is no greater military force in the world. I look forward to returning to Washington next month to continue fighting for them.”

Source: Office of Roger Williams