Cove City Council selects new city manager

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The City of Copperas Cove now has a new city manager.

Ryan D. Haverlah was selected by City Council after a Special Meeting was held Tuesday morning to discuss and interview potential candidates during an Executive Session.

Following interviews, City Council reconvened into Open Session where a motion was presented to select Haverlah as city manager. The motion passed unanimously 7-0.

The official appointment date has not yet been determined.

Haverlah started his employment with the City of Copperas Cove in March 2011, and has held various titles – including Budget Director, Assistant Finance Director, Assistant to the City Manager and Deputy City Manager. He was most recently named the Interim City Manager in February 2018.

