A Florida man riding out Hurricane Irma in a nearby high-rise caught images of a massive construction crane that’s collapsed.

The crane’s arm is now dangling over a high-rise under construction in downtown Miami.

The city fire department says they’re aware, and trying to warn residents to stay away from the area, but it’s currently too dangerous for first responders to assess the situation.

So far no injuries related to the crash have been reported.

Breaking: at least one crane has come down in Downtown Miami. This is next to the Federal prison front of courthouse. @wsvn #HurrcaneIrma pic.twitter.com/sC96QKqM0w— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 10, 2017