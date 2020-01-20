FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Critics: consumers should be wary of short-term health plans

News

by: KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Outmatched Quiz

Upcoming Events