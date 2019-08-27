FOX 44 News: 9:00pm

Czech hospital says baby girl born to brain-dead mother

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech clinic says a baby girl has been born to a brain-dead woman kept on life support for nearly three months to allow her pregnancy to go ahead.

The University Hospital in the second-largest Czech city of Brno said Tuesday the 2.1-kilogram (4.6-pound) baby was born by cesarean section when the mother was 34 weeks pregnant.

The hospital statement did not provide details on the baby’s health, but Czech public television said the girl — born earlier this month — is now with her father.

The 27-year-old mother was declared brain-dead in early June after suffering a brain hemorrhage a few weeks into her pregnancy.

At the time, the hospital said doctors would keep the mother alive on mechanical support until the baby was developed enough to be delivered.

