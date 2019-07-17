Dancing Bear Pub hosting ‘Craftmas in July’

WACO, Texas – Our friends at Waco’s Dancing Bear Pub are holding a ‘Craftmas in July’ fundraising event!

They are collecting non-perishable food items for Caritas of Waco from now until next Thursday.

For every donation of peanut butter, chili, or a canned meat – your name will be added to the Craftmas raffle! Prizes include growlers, Odell River Tubes, and gear from your friends at FOX44! The drawing will take place on Thursday the 24th at 4:00 p.m.

Here is a list of items Caritas of Waco is looking for:

peanut butter

soups

chili

spaghetti-o’s

canned meats (tuna and chicken)

canned veggies

packets of tuna with crackers

vienna sausages

anything with a pop-top except beer

Source: Dancing Bear Pub