Dashcam video released of Terrance Williams arrest

Dashcam video recently released by Frisco Police appears to contradict the story of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams and his attorney Chip Lewis.

Williams was arrested on a charge of public intoxication last Saturday after police responded to an accident involving his car and found Williams riding an electric bicycle on a road near his home.

Frisco Police said Williams’ Lamborghini left a roadway and struck a light pole near the team’s practice facility around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say the driver had left the scene. Officers found Williams while investigating the crash.

Williams was released from jail on bond on the misdemeanor intoxication charge.

In a statement released by his attorney, Williams said an officer he had met previously arrested him without performing a sobriety test. Williams said he was returning to the scene on a scooter to meet a tow truck driver.

The attorney, Chip Lewis, disputed the police account of Williams’ vehicle hitting a light pole.

“Terrance did not hit a light pole and there was no light pole even near the vehicle,” Lewis said. “Secondly, his arrest was wholly unrelated to the traffic accident.”

Williams said he veered into the center median to avoid a collision when a man driving a vehicle in front of him hit his brakes. The two exchanged insurance information and a neighbor drove Williams home, where the receiver said he called for a tow truck.

“I have always been an upstanding citizen and handled the situation the best way I know how,” Williams said. “I apologize if I should have handled it a little bit differently.”

The 28-year-old Williams was expected to miss all the offseason workouts after breaking his right foot in January and having surgery. The Cowboys released Dez Bryant in a cost-cutting move while signing two free agents and drafting two more receivers.

The Cowboys declined to comment.

You can view the dashcam video below.

