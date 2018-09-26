Daycare closed, operator arrested in Robinson

A state-licensed day care operated at a home in Robinson has been closed and the operator has been arrested following an investigation into claims a 21-month-old child was physically abused there in August.

Glenda Rachel Grusendorf Hammons was arrested following a Robinson police investigation and booked into the McLennan County Jail early Wednesday morning on charges of injury to a child.

Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said their investigation started August 8 when the child’s mother made the complaint about an incident that she said occurred at a residence in the 100 block of North McLendon Street in Robinson.

The abuse was alleged to have occurred the day before and police report the incident was actually recorded on a mobile device by a juvenile witness who was also under Hammons’ care at the time.

The police report said the video showed the male child behind held by his arms while he is crying, then being tossed on the floor on his bottom, being pulled upright by one arm, then lifted by both arms, shaken and slapped.

Police report the video shows the child being shaken, then dragged across the floor by his leg.

Police say when asked about the allegations, Hammons denied them, but when confronted with the video said ” guess I did something wrong.”

Following the investigation a warrant for Hammons was obtained and police say she turned herself in early Wednesday.

The closure of the day care operation was ordered by investigators with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Robinson Police Department.