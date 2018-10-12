Death toll from Hurricane Michael rises to 19 after second body found in Mexico Beach

Officials raised the Hurricane Michael death toll on Monday to 19, after a second body was found Monday in Mexico Beach, CNN reports.

Officials say the number of people unaccounted for in the town where Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday is now down to three, from 35 last week. The total amount of people missing because of Michael is currently unknown.

CNN reports four people have died in Gadsden County, Florida, including a man who died after a tree fell on a home. Details regarding the other storm-related deaths were not immediately available.

A young girl was killed as Hurricane Michael rolled through Seminole County, Georgia. She was identified as 11-year-old Sarah Radney. Her cause of death has not been determined, but investigators suspect she died from massive blunt force trauma after winds whipped up a portable carport and dropped it on the roof of her home, hitting the girl in the head and killing her.

A 38-year-old North Carolina man was killed when a tree fell on his car in Iredell County, the Washington Post reported, citing David Souther, the county’s fire marshall.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced two more Tropical Storm Michael-related deaths in the state in a press release Friday afternoon.

Those deaths occurred in McDowell County when a man and woman were killed after their car hit a large tree that had fallen across the road in Marion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.