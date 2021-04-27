DHS pushes back Real ID requirement date for travelers

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MARCH 02: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security seal is seen as DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas delivers remarks while visiting a FEMA community vaccination center on March 2, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Located at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the site is being run as a partnership between the city and the federal government. It is part of a nearly $4 billion plan for FEMA to support more than 400 community vaccination centers across the country. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that the proposed date to start enforcing Real ID-compliant identification for air travelers will be delayed by 19 months.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the deadline, which was scheduled for Oct. 1, 2021, will now be May 3, 2023.

Officials have cited the pandemic as the cause of the delay and say that postponing the deadline will give state motor vehicle departments, many of which saw operations upended by the pandemic, time to process the new ID cards.

The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 and enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”

“The Act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards and prohibits federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards,” according to the DHS website.

A Real ID will be necessary to gain access to federal facilities, board commercial aircrafts and enter nuclear power plants.

DHS says that all states are on track to begin issuing compliant licenses and IDs by the May 3, 2023, deadline.

