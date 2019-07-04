WACO, Texas – FOX44 is not on DIRECTV right now, and here is why.

Our parent company Nexstar says negotiations broke down with the satellite provider, meaning DIRECTV subscribers can no longer watch FOX44 News – including the WeatheRate most accurate forecast in Central Texas – and might miss the Women’s World Cup Finals on Sunday.

Nexstar says it offered to extend the contract while negotiations continued, but DIRECTV refused. This only affects DIRECTV subscribers.

We at FOX44 encourage DIRECTV subscribers to call the company at 855-937-9468 and tell them to keep KWKT and KYLE.