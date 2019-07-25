DIRECTV subscribers lose FOX44

WACO, Texas – FOX44 is not on DIRECTV right now, and here is why.

Our parent company Nexstar says negotiations broke down with the satellite provider and AT&T, so it abruptly removed FOX44 and KYLE. That means no FOX44 News, including the WeatheRate most accurate forecast in Central Texas. With the upcoming return of the NFL on FOX, including Thursday Night Football, The Masked Singer, and the final season of Empire, please join FOX44 in demanding AT&T and DirecTV return KWKT & KYLE to their lineup so your neighbors and ours can watch.

Nexstar says it offered to extend the contract while negotiations continued, but DIRECTV refused. This only affects DIRECTV subscribers.

We at FOX44 encourage DIRECTV subscribers to call the company at 855-937-9468 and tell them to bring back KWKT and KYLE.