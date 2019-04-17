Disaster declaration issued for nine Texas Counties

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a State Disaster Declaration for nine Texas counties impacted by recent severe weather. This includes thunderstorms and tornadoes which caused widespread property damage and deaths.

Abbott has authorized the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions to aid in response efforts.

“As a result of severe weather over the weekend, Texas is taking action to ensure those impacted have the resources they need to recover as quickly as possible,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank all our first responders and local officials on the ground in these communities for their efforts to assist fellow Texans in the aftermath of these storms. Working together, we will ensure that these East Texas communities are rebuilt stronger than ever before.”

Counties included in the disaster declaration are: Cherokee, Freestone, Houston, Leon, Madison, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Shelby and Robertson.

You can read Abbott’s full State Disaster Declaration here.

Source: Office of Governor Greg Abbott