WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Many Texas women are nervous about pregnancy complications, due to a recent medical abortion in Dallas. The Texas Supreme Court ruled against Kate Cox, a woman who sought a court-approved abortion, due to health reasons.

“Texas trigger law requires that it be the reason that all medical judgment of doctors that a life threatening emergency exists before they can lawfully perform an abortion,” says University of Houston Professor Seth Chandler.

Often times it is unclear whether a jury will agree an abortion points to a reasonable medical judgement. Professor Chandler says doctors play Russian roulette when they perform abortions in Texas, because it is unlikely, they can ask the court in advance, “If a local elected prosecutor disagrees, they can indict. And potentially, if a jury agrees, the doctor can go to prison potentially for life.”

Some counties in Texas are trying to ban traveling out of state for a lawful abortion, called abortion trafficking, “I have grave doubts about those sort of ordinances…” says Chandler.

The professor believes a minimal solution for the Texas Medical Board to begin issuing guidelines for the protection of doctors and pregnant women.