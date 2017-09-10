LIVE NOW /
Don’t Shoot at Hurricane And Other Social Media Posts About Irma

by: James Clark | jclark@nexstar.tv

irma Coming To South Florida WFLA 720

Hurricane Irma hit the Florida Keys Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm.  Video and images of storm damage began to emerge on social media platforms.

Among the social media posts was one from the Pasco County Sheriff on Twitter.

“DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma,” the post said,  “You won’t make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effects.”

The post linked to a story about a man who created a Facebook event calling for people to … well… shoot guns at the storm.  The man quoted in the story said he was motivated by stress and boredom. 

One person, identified as being in Okeechobee County, Florida, showed a horse indoors.

The post said, “When you live in a house made of poured concrete you bring all the animals inside for #hurricaneirma.”

Ft. Lauderdale Police added a touching moment involving an officer and a K-9 which was retweeted more than 1,000 times. 

CNN tweeted a video clip from Busch Gardens.  Flamingos were led to safer location to ride out the storm.

WFLA posted several items to Facebook including video of a power line coming down into a swimming pool in Hollywood, Florida.

WFLA – Pool in Hollywood

WFLA – Miami Beach

WFLA – Wind in Ft. Meyers

