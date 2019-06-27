Dozens of animals seized after cruelty complaint

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – Dozens of animals are seized after the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of animal cruelty.

Chief Deputy Clint Pullin received the complaint on June 17 at a residence outside of Meridian. Authorities responded and found dozens of malnourished dogs living in unsanitary conditions in makeshift pens. There was also one horse and several cats living in the same conditions both outside and inside the residence.

The North Texas Humane Society was contacted, and they agreed to investigate the report and eventually seize the animals.

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office units and the North Texas Humane Society responded to the residence on June 24, along with volunteers from B.A.R.K. (Bosque Animal Rescue Kennels) and seized 48 animals – including 43 dogs, four cats, and one horse.

During the time between the complaint and the seizure, Captain Betik and members of B.A.R.K. responded to the residence to feed and water the animals due to the health conditions of the property owner. No charges are pending at this time.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office