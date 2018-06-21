DPS urges Texans to take summer safety precautions

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding Texans to take extra precautions and stay safe as summer officially kicks off on June 21.

Rising temperatures and increased travel can create additional safety concerns, particularly with extreme temperatures increasing the risk of heat-related injuries or deaths.

Despite the rain which has cooled much of the state this week, heat indices have already hit 100 degrees and above in many parts of Texas and will continue to do so throughout the summer.

“Safety is always our first priority at DPS, and summertime presents our state with unique challenges,” says DPS Director Steven McCraw. “School is out, families are traveling and temperatures are on the rise. Everyone can do their part to prevent senseless tragedies this summer by staying hydrated in the heat and using extra caution, as well as obeying traffic laws while on the road.”

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety