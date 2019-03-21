Dr. Marcus Nelson will resign as Waco ISD superintendent

Dr. Marcus Nelson is no longer the superintendent of the Waco Independent School District.

He resigned Thursday night right before a three-hour long closed session at Thursday night’s meeting.

As part of the separation agreement, Waco ISD will pay Nelson $96,000 over a period of four months.

Here is a copy of the separation agreement:



Nelson was arrested on March 6 after a traffic stop in Robertson County, where he was found to be in possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana. He spent the night in jail and was released the next day.

On Friday, Nelson agreed to a plea deal of which the drug possession charge will be dismissed if he completes a 90-day diversion program. He will also pay a $500 fine.

The official statement from Nelson is below:

Below is the previous text from this story:

The Waco Independent School District School Board is meeting again in a regular session on Thursday night to hopefully make a decision on the employment of Superintendent Dr. A. Marcus Nelson.

Officials say they are expecting just as big of a turnout as they had for Tuesday’s meeting.

This meeting counts as a regular school board meeting, but as Board President Pat Atkins said last time, the main portion of the agenda will focus on the future employment of Dr. Nelson.

No action was taken on Tuesday after 30 minutes of public testimony to the board and five hours of the private session.

FOX44 spoke with Waco ISD Spokesperson Kyle Debeer on Wednesday, who said what we can expect this time around:

“We just remind people – please don’t bring any signs or banners, any large bags. Small bags will, again, be subject to search. If you can’t make it to the building, but you’re interested, you will again be able to watch that online, wacoisd.org/live or on cable channel 17, which is WISD TV,” Debeer says.

After FOX44 spoke with a local pastor, he claims a secret source told him three board members chose to keep Nelson in his position.

If Dr. Nelson is fired, the Texas Education Agency may trigger an investigation. You can read more about this here.