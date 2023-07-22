WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – One of the fastest speeds today was over 180 miles per hour, needless to say the sport has it’s risks.

“We got about 86 boats participating here this weekend from personal watercraft to top out of Hydro, which is a 200 plus mile an hour boat,” says Souther Drag Boat Association Series Director David Carroll.

While major accidents are rare, they do happen.

“If you’re in the water, you’re going 30 mile an hour, feels like you’re doing 50 or 100 maybe or 200 horsepower now for your race as well” says Carroll.

Late afternoon, there was a scary accident with racer, Larry Skero competing in the Pro Comp Flat.

During his run, he was ejected from his drag boat exceeding 100 mph. His parachute opened and he was seen flying through the air before hitting the water. The rescue team swiftly saved him and an ambulance rushed Larry to the hospital.

Thankfully Larry, is conscious and in good spirits, but he did suffer rib fractures and a symphysis pubis separation. Our thoughts and prayers are with him for a speedy recovery.

The Duel on Brazos race will resume tomorrow for Day 2.