Driver arrested after police discover large quantity of THC

Corsicana Police make an arrest after discovering a large quantity of THC cartridges.

An officer initiated a traffic stop early Friday morning on a vehicle in the 1600 block of Dobbins Road for failure to stop at a designated point.

The officer spoke with the driver and asked for and received consent to search a backpack in the rear seat. The officer found 76 e-cig cartridges containing concentrated THC oil inside the backpack.

The cartridges are 90+ percent THC. The driver was arrested and charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 2 over four grams Under 400 grams.

Due to the large quantity of the THC cartridges, the driver’s U.S. currency and vehicle were seized subject to asset forfeiture.

The driver had multiple prior drug arrests, was placed under arrest and transported to the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office.

The crime is a first-degree felony, and is punishable by a prison sentence of not less than five years or more than 99 years, or by a life sentence.

According to the Corsicana Police Department, this would still be felony even under Colorado law.

Source: Corsicana Police Department