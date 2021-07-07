Driver who had been fleeing Killeen officers involved in crash

Killeen police report a vehicle that had been pursued by officers crashed into an uninvolved vehicle, pushing it into another with four injured, one critically Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was out of sight of officers at the time of the crash.

Killeen police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it started about (;00 a.m. Wednesday when an officer going east on Stan Schlueter near Lions Park when he spotted a blue Dodge Charger going west at a high rate of speed.

The officer turned around in an attempt to make a traffic stop, but lost sight of the vehicle and dropped off the pursuit before it actually got going.

A second officer at the intersection of Stan Schlueter and Trimmier spotted the suspect vehicle toing north on Trimmier, once again at a high rate of speed.

As the officer was approaching the intersection of Trimmier and Elms Road he noticed the car had stopped at a traffic light in the inside lane.

The driver of the Charger than cut through traffic and sped off going west on Elms.

The officer lost sight of the Charger, but as he continued to drive west spotted a cloud of dust and noticed debris from a collision.

It was determined that the Charger had struck the side of a silver SUV that was coming out of a private drive on Elms.

Police said the impact caused the SUV to collide with a black pickup that had been going east.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Seton Medical Center and was reported in critical condition.

The two occupants of the Charger and the driver of the pickup were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the incident is continuing this morning.

No officers were injured.

Elms Road was shut down with traffic diverted to other streets for a time.