Drug prices in TV ads

The Trump administration wants drug companies to show the price of prescription medications in their TV commercials.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar unveiled a proposal which would apply to all brand name drugs covered by medicaid and medicare.

The drug industry’s main trade group says this plan will confuse the public since most Americans don’t pay full price for their prescriptions.

Some drug companies are willing to put prices on their websites and could start doing so as early as the spring.