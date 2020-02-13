East Texas Baptist University’s nursing school given highest ranking in the state

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) An East Texas nursing school was recently ranked number one in the state.

East Texas Baptist University’s School of Nusing received the distinction out of 118 programs in the state by the annual Registerednuring.org state ranking.

“God has blessed us in so many ways – dedicated faculty and staff, networks of health care providers, community support, and state of the art facilities,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders said. “Through these and many other gifts, God makes all things possible. This ranking is an example of God’s grace and gifts to prepare nurses for His healing ministry.”

Rankings are measured by the pass rates on the exam required to become an RN.

“This is such an honor to receive this recognition for our nursing program,” ETBU Dean of the School of Nursing Rebekah Grigsby said. “Our mission at ETBU is to educate our students, and provide them with knowledge and competencies to deliver holistic, high-quality patient-centered care. Our value and emphasis in Christ-centered nursing care is foundational to the excellence in nursing our graduates provide. The success of our program reflects the commitment and hard work of both faculty and students. We celebrate this achievement, and our pursuit of excellence in nursing education continues.”

The program has been around almost 30 years and will continue in their new state-of-the-art education center they recently moved to.

Over the summer, East Texas Baptist graduates achieved a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX for the fifth consecutive year. The success and growth of the BSN program have paved the way for the creation of a new Master’s of Science in Nursing program, to be offered online in the upcoming Fall 2020 semester.

If you’d like to apply for their program, or to learn more information about their program, click here.