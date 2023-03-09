Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association in East Waco held a general meeting tonight to go over new developments in the area.

This month the Downtown Waco Farmers Market is starting to plan a new market at Bridge Street Plaza.

The Downtown Farmers Market made this decision after hearing feedback for more community market opportunities.

It will operate weekly on Wednesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m.

Farmers and local vendors will provide produce, prepared food, baked goods, and body care items.

The market will accept SNAP, P-EBT, and will provide WIC vouchers for fresh produce April through October.

East Waco community member Weldon Gooden says its good for neighborhood involvement to see more amenities come to the area.

“I’m more into farming because in order to prosper, you have to have products and produce in order to keep the people happy,” said Gooden. “Once you see stuff coming out of the ground and is growing by your hands, you feel more important about your surroundings and care more about your community.”

Organizers of the Bridge Street Farmers Market said a bigger goal for this weekly event is to draw attention to East Waco’s need for a grocery store.

Bridge Street Plaza is also the selected spot to host the Levitt AMP summer concert series.