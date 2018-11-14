ECSO arrests man wanted on multiple drug charges

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted on multiple drug charges. 

Charles Dion McDowell, 31, was highlighted as a fugitive on ECSO’s “Wheel of Fugitives.” He was wanted for fleeing, eluding, and violation of probation. 

McDowell was caught and is now has multiple charges against him including, Fleeing/Eluding Police with Lights & Sirens Active, Possession of Meth with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver Schedule II, Possession of Controlled Substance without a Prescription, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Equipment.

McDowell is currently the Escambia County Jail with a $57,000 bond. 

