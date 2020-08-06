‘Edward Scissorhands’ home in Lutz up for sale

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The home where Tim Burton filmed his 1990 cult classic, ‘Edward Scissorhands’, could be yours.

The house, where Johnny Depp played Edward Scissorhands, is officially on the market and going for $224,000.

According to the listing agent, Stacie Savoy with Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group, Burton chose the home after a visit to Florida.

“He was down here in Florida scouting around and apparently just love the way the clouds looked over the area. So, then he started looking here for neighborhood development,” Savoy said.







Savoy says movie buffs will be able recognize the interior and exterior of the home as several of the home’s features remain unchanged since the film, including the kitchen and backyard.

“The property, of course, I love it. It’s a corner lot. So, get a little bit more elbow room, a little bit more grass and yard, and then master bathroom fully redecorated,” said Savoy. “As far as the movie fans go, the kitchen is still original. Except for appliances. Of course, that usually makes people a little more nostalgic too and it’s all in good working order. And then for the movie, one of the more famous scenes was the barbecue scene and that was filmed here on location.”





The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has only been on the market for a few days but according to Savoy, has generated a lot of interest, particularly from potential buyers who are fans of the cult classic.

“I have a lot of calls and a lot of it is people that are fans of the movie. They’re the ones calling and there are a lot of drive-bys. Everybody seems to really enjoy it,” she said.

To view the listing, click here.