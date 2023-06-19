Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 29-year-old man is being held on felony charges after a 65-year-old man was beaten after he complained about loud music.

Twenty nine year old Juan Rodriguez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Saturday morning on a charge of injury to the elderly, intent bodily injury.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 4700 block of Hodde Drive at 2:42 a.m. Saturday on a call about an assault.

When they arrived, they found the 65-year-old male victim with multiple bruises and cuts to his face. Officers learned that the victim had confronted a man concerning loud music and that an argument ensued which then turned physical. Officers said that while the victim had obvious visible injuries, the other man had none.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

He was booked into the jail on the felony charges with his bond set at $20,000, but he was being held without bond Monday on a separate immigration charge.