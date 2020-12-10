Ellen DeGeneres diagnosed with COVID-19

News

by: Addy Bink and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Ellen Degeneres poses in the press room during the People’s Choice Awards on January 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus.

The long-time talk show host tweeted about the diagnosis on Thursday, saying she is “feeling fine right now.”

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” DeGeneres says. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay health and safe.”

A spokesperson for The Ellen DeGeneres Show told Entertainment Weekly that production for the show has been paused until January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected