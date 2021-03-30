Elon Musk: Starship SN11 launch plans postponed to Tuesday

News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Despite the urge of the company to test launch the SN11 Starship, SpaceX is taking things slow.

Ted Cruz: “The Donna facility is a giant tent city” CLICK HERE TO READ THE STORY

According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the flight was postponed to “not earlier than tomorrow.”

In a tweet, Musk said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was unable to reach the Starbase in time for launch on Monday.

According to Cameron County officials, Boca Chica Beach and portions of State Highway 4 were going to be closed from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Trump: Visit to Southern Border likely in the “next couple of weeks.

SpaceX originally planned to perform a test flight of the Starship SN11 on Friday but postponed the event due to poor weather and “additional checkouts” needed for the test.

How to sign up for the Texas COVID vaccine waitlist as all adults now eligible

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected