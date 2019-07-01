Ethiopia’s leader warns plotters following coup attempt

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has issued a strong warning to anyone who would plot to topple his government, following a coup attempt in the country’s northwestern Amhara region.

Addressing lawmakers on Monday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the attack in Amhara as an attempted coup.

On June 22, attackers shot and killed the Amhara governor and two other officials. On the same night in Addis Ababa, the country’s army chief and his close friend, a retired army general, were assassinated inside his residence by his bodyguard.

Ethiopia’s opposition are accusing Abiy of using the incident to arrest opposition figures, mainly those in the Amhara region, and stifling dissenting voices. The internet has been shut down since the violence, although some offices and hotels can access the internet through satellite connections.