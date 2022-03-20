EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From the Blooming Basin area to the Wheat Field Fire area, Eastland officials say, “evacuate all.”

In a Facebook post made by Eastland County Today, officials say residents should evacuate and head towards shelter, between the areas of CR 148 near Cross Plains and CR 401 in Cisco.

According to the National Weather Service of Fort Worth, everyone needs to evacuate immediately to the north, using Highway 206.

KTAB/KRBC will continue to monitor the conditions of the Eastland Complex.