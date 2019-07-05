Expect traffic delays from road work in Bell County

WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation will start a project to rehabilitate a portion of SH-95 in Bell County on Monday.

This project is designed to increase safety along SH-95, and will resurface just over five miles of the existing roadway from Loop 363, southeast of Temple, south to FM-436 at Little-River Academy.

Safety-end-treatments will also be applied to culvert-ends at cross drainage locations under the roadway and adjoining private driveways within the project area.

The work is being done by Texas Materials Group, Inc. at a cost of $3.5 million. It is set for completion this fall.

TxDOT says travelers can expect temporary lane closures, reduced speed limits, delays, and some congestion between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. within the work zone for the duration of this project.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation