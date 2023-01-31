SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Kinder Morgan has shut down a facility in Snyder, Texas where an explosion was reported Tuesday morning. That’s roughly 90 minutes west of Abilene.

The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department says they believe an electrical transformer blew at the gas plant off FM 1611 around 7:00 a.m.

Residents around town reported hearing the explosion, some even noticing windows and buildings shake.

Kinder Morgan sent FOX 44 News a statement about the incident. The company says all personnel have been accounted for. There was flaring and venting connected to the incident, but it has been isolated.

A portion of CR 226 and FM 1611 near the facility has been closed as a precaution. The company says appropriate regulatory agencies are being notified and air monitoring is ongoing.

Kinder Morgan says there will be an investigation into incident.