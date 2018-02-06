Fast food may hold secret cure for baldness

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
french fries_1517930807965.png.jpg

CNN – French fries may not be good for your waistline, but your “hairline” is a whole different story.

Japanese scientists say they’ve found a new treatment for hair loss.

According to a paper published in the journal, “Biomaterials”, scientists were able to re-grow hair in mice using the same type of silicon used by some fast food restaurants.

That silicon is often added to french fries to prevent frothing, and that chemical helped scientists mass-produce “hair follicle germs”

That is a key ingredient in hair growth.

Preliminary research suggests the same method will be just as successful when it’s used on people.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests