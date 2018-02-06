Fast food may hold secret cure for baldness

CNN – French fries may not be good for your waistline, but your “hairline” is a whole different story.

Japanese scientists say they’ve found a new treatment for hair loss.

According to a paper published in the journal, “Biomaterials”, scientists were able to re-grow hair in mice using the same type of silicon used by some fast food restaurants.

That silicon is often added to french fries to prevent frothing, and that chemical helped scientists mass-produce “hair follicle germs”

That is a key ingredient in hair growth.

Preliminary research suggests the same method will be just as successful when it’s used on people.