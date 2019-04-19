FDA approves first ‘opioid overdose’ nasal spray

The Food and Drug Administration has granted final approval of the first generic brand of the opioid overdose nasal spray commonly known as NARCAN.

The spray is a life-saving medication which can stop or reverse effects of an opioid overdose, usually within minutes, if it is administered quickly.

The deputy center director for regulatory programs in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research said in a statement:

“In the wake of the opioid crisis, a number of efforts are underway to make this emergency overdose reversal treatment more readily available and more accessible.”

Friday’s approval is the first naloxone nasal spray for use in a community setting by individuals without medical training. Generic injectable naloxone products have been available for years for use in health care settings.