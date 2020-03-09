Fears of the Coronavirus Affecting Churches

TEMPLE, Texas. The spread of the coronavirus has caused a dip in the stock market, event cancellations, and now it’s impacting churches.

Earlier this month, the Diocese of Austin which is comprised of at least 120 churches in Central Texas has adopted new procedures due to the coronavirus.

“We stopped shaking hands at the sign of peace. Mostly at communion, we don’t share cups anymore,” says Father John Guzaldo of the St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple.

Father Guzaldo says these protocols are not new to his church as they implement them every flu season. However, parishioners are in support.

“I am totally fine with that right now. The coronavirus is very scary and we don’t know who is using hand sanitizer and who isn’t,” says Laura Brenek.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services, there are now 8 cases of the virus in the state. Some preventative measures include handwashing and using hand sanitizer.