FEMA: Two weeks left for Texans to apply for winter storm assistance

Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Federal Emergency Management Agency is reminding Texans of the registration deadline for assistance following February’s winter storm.

The deadline to register for disaster assistance with FEMA and apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loan is Thursday, May 20.

FEMA is reminding Texans to have the following information ready when applying:

–The address at the time of the disaster and the address where they are staying now

–Social Security number, if available

–A general list of damage and losses

–If insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name

Homeowners may apply for up to $200,000 to replace or repair their primary residence.

If qualified, Texans can apply for Individual Assistance here, or call 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT.

SBA is the primary source of federal money for long-term disaster recovery. The loan can be used to repair or replace machinery, equipment, fixtures, inventory and leasehold improvements.

Renters and homeowners may borrow up to $40,000 to replace or repair personal property damaged or destroyed in a disaster, according to a press release.

To apply for a low-interest, long-term SBA disaster loan, call 800-659-2955 or complete an online application here.