A crash involving two 18-wheelers early Friday morning at Lorena left the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 blocked for several hours.

Lorena Police

The crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Both drivers were taken to hospitals.

The crash occurred just north of Callan Ranch Road. All main lanes were affected. As of 8am, most southbound traffic is being diverted off I-35 to allow work crews the space they need to clean up the crash area.