Editor’s note: This story has been updated following the death of Betty White on Dec. 31, 2021.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Betty White had planned to celebrate her 100th birthday in January with nationwide screenings of a film celebrating her life. The acting legend died on Dec. 31, but the show will go on, producers say.

The former “Golden Girls” star had invited fans to see “Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration” at almost 900 theaters across the country on Jan. 17.

Film screenings will now be held in memory of the prolific comedian at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on the 17th.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure,” the film’s producers, Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, said in a statement obtained by The Hill.

The special celebration takes a glimpse into the life of one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses, including looks behind-the-scenes on set, at home, and as she lends her voice as an advocate for animals. It will also feature some of White’s moments from “The Golden Girls,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

The film also features appearances from Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno and others.

Tickets can be purchased online at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.