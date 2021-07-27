Fire breaks out at Waco ISD’s Carver Middle School

WACO, Texas – An early morning fire has gutted the historic G.W. Carver Middle School.

The fire at the school in the 1600 block of J.J. Flewellen was reported about 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters battled the blaze throughout the morning but it was feared the building was a loss.

WISD Joshua Wucher voiced gratitude for the fire departments who responded to the scene earlier and said all were inspired by their attempts to save the building.

He said the district was grateful that there appeared to be no injuries.

Wucher said district officials are already considering what will be done for classroom space for students who would have been beginning school there just about a month from now.

He noted that the campus was one of those actually operated by Transformation Waco and that the district would be working with them to find a safe and welcoming place for students.

He said the first obvious place would be the Indian Springs campus which is nearby and which has additional space.

He said plans would be needed to assure that there would be proper transportation for students to get to that location and to provide proper meals for them there.

He said that the district and Transformation Waco would be working together to meet the needs of the students.

In the meantime, it was unknown what caused the fire. Firefighters were still working on hot spots after sunrise with an investigation to begin when conditions were considered safe.

The Fire Marshal on the scene did say a security guard turned in the alarm.