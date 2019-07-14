Fireworks Accident Blinds Teen

WOODWAY, Texas. A day of July 4th celebrations turned to horror when 17-year-old Maddie Lightsey was struck by a firework.

The teen was hit in the right eye by a firework called zippers, leaving her blind.

” I didnt expect it to hit me beacause I was It was like 20 feet away,” says Lightsey.

” It was a lot of sharp pain like on this side of my face, she adds.

The teen says her boyfriend quickly called her mom and rushed her to the hospital.

Her mom, Sherri Lightsey, could not believe what she was hearing.

” It was just shock, honestly didn’t process it all, says Sherri.

However, the family is strong. Maddie is currently entering her senior year at Midway High where she is a goalie on the school’s soccer team. Despite the injury, she says it will affect her performance on the field.

“It won’t stop me so I’ll be okay,” she says.

When a family friend heard of Maddie’s injury, she rushed to help; creating a Go Fund Me page to help cover medical expenses.

“We as a community was devastated. we were all thinking of ways to help and we didnt know how to tangible,” says Meg Watwood, a family friend.

The family says they are extremely thankful for the support. On Tuesday, July 16th, Maddie will head to Plano for her first surgery.

To donate you can click the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddie-grace-lightsey-medical-funds?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgntopnavlarge_r