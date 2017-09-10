Florida sheriff’s deputy killed in crash, returning home from helping at evacuation shelter

A sheriff’s deputy from Hardee County, Florida who had been helping at an evacuation shelter was killed Sunday morning on her way home.

WFLA reported that she was going to pick up supplies for the shelter when she was involved in a crash.

Hardee County Sheriff Arnold Lanier said Julie Bridges was a 13-year veteran of his office.

The other driver in the crash, a department of corrections officer, was also killed.

It was not yet known if the crash was directly related to the approach of Hurricane Irma along the west coast of Florida. Other details had not yet been released.

Hardee County is southeast of Tampa.

(WFLA.com contributed to this story.)