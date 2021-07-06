Fort Hood missing soldier confirmed safely back on post

Fort Hood authorities have confirmed that previously missing Specialist Abram Salas II was safely returned to his unit over the weekend.

A statement issued by Fort Hood authorities said through what was termed a ” sustained and combined effort from Fort Hood leadership, Family members, Directorate of Emergency Services personnel, San Antonio Police, Texas Department of Public Safety, Killeen Police and other agencies, Spc. Abram Salas II was returned safely to his unit July 3.

Salas had failed to report for duty June 23.

Salas earlier said he had left by his own decision and had been staying in the San Antonio area.

The army said their investigation into the details of his disappearance continues.

The statement further said ” Fort Hood officials are respecting the family’s privacy and will not provide any additional information at this time.”