Fort Hood to honor fallen soldier this Friday

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood officials will conduct a dignified transfer ceremony in honor of the soldier killed in Afghanistan last week.

Sgt. James Johnston will be honored in a Fallen Comrade Ceremony this Friday at the Robert Gray Army Airfield at 11:45 a.m.

This is a solemn event marking the journey home of a fallen U.S. service member.

Johnston died on June 25 as a result of wounds sustained from gunfire while engaged in combat operations. He was an explosive ordinance disposal specialist with the 79th Ordnance Battalion.